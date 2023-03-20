3 seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Kamehameha Highway Saturday evening left three women in serious condition.

Officials said the car crashed into a telephone pole.

The 49-year-old, 18-year-old, and 22-year-old were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services

The crash is under investigation.

