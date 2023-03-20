Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole on Kamehameha Highway

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Kamehameha Highway Saturday evening left three women in serious condition.

Officials said the car crashed into a telephone pole.

The 49-year-old, 18-year-old, and 22-year-old were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business

Latest News

a delicate and beautiful film
Terry Hunter reviews THE QUIET GIRL
Blake Johnston emerged from the surf at Cronulla Beach on Friday afternoon, exhausted and...
Australian athlete surfs for 40 hours, smashing world record
200 church bells to ring to mark 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani's death
Hawaiian relics, including Queen Liliuokalani’s personal flag, to be returned
A fast-moving blaze was caught on camera near Hua’ala Place on Friday night.
Quick thinking by neighbors after truck catches on fire in Mililani