UH plans events aimed at young people interested in tech

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii are coming together to highlight local tech.

The series of events is called the ‘Tech Days of Spring’ and is aimed at the state’s young people considering a career in the industry.

The events include ‘talk story’ sessions with professionals, information about internships, and help with navigated career fairs.

‘Tech Days of Spring’ takes place from March 21st through April 6th.

