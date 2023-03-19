Small family business looks to rebuild after intense blaze tears through Kailua property

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Titcomb founded Puna Noni Naturals 23 years ago.

On Friday, an intense blaze destroyed his family-run business.

“I hope that our customers ... will understand and be patient as we try to rebuild our business,” he said.

Titcomb said his grandmother taught him how to make noni juice and that she would give it to them as kids when they were sick.

“It just seemed like it was part of my heritage, and it also helped a lot of people throughout, you know, all over the world,” said Titcomb.

“People would order our noni juice and we would get feedback that had helped them with their physical ailments, health problems.

Titcomb added his entire family worked for the business, including his two daughters.

“We have customers that have ordered from us for 20 years,” he said.

The blaze started just before 4 p.m. Friday, and dozens of firefighters responded.

Officials said one firefighter was injured in the incident and released in good condition.

Titcomb, who is a retired Honolulu firefighter, is grateful for the response.

“I know the sacrifice and dedication that firemen firefighters have, and I want to express my sorrow for the fireman that was injured on the job here,” said Titcomb.

The family said they are looking into relocating their business.

“I feel bad that we may not be there for them,” said Titcomb.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with recovery efforts.

