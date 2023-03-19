Quick thinking by neighbors after truck catches on fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is looking into a truck fire in Mililani.

A fast-moving blaze from a truck was caught on camera near Hua’ala Place on Friday night.

“I mean, that’s the biggest fire I’ve ever seen personally ... how high the fire was, it was pretty high, like, if you see those trees in Mililani, it looked like almost halfway, that’s how tall it was,” said Chris Avery, the son of the owner of the truck.

A Ring security camera captured the fire, and you can also see neighbors spraying the flames with a hose attempting to contain the fire until HFD crews arrived.

“It was probably twice as high as the truck, yeah, at least it was getting up there, so some of the concern was would it catch the tree on fire come over the wall,” said neighbor Bob Seneca.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to HFD — they said they will address the situation on Monday.

