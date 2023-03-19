Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Quick thinking by neighbors after truck catches on fire in Mililani

The fire happened Friday night on Huaala Place where a Ring camera captures the flames
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is looking into a truck fire in Mililani.

A fast-moving blaze from a truck was caught on camera near Hua’ala Place on Friday night.

“I mean, that’s the biggest fire I’ve ever seen personally ... how high the fire was, it was pretty high, like, if you see those trees in Mililani, it looked like almost halfway, that’s how tall it was,” said Chris Avery, the son of the owner of the truck.

A Ring security camera captured the fire, and you can also see neighbors spraying the flames with a hose attempting to contain the fire until HFD crews arrived.

“It was probably twice as high as the truck, yeah, at least it was getting up there, so some of the concern was would it catch the tree on fire come over the wall,” said neighbor Bob Seneca.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to HFD — they said they will address the situation on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business

Latest News

‘Tech Days of Spring’ is a series of events aimed at young people interested in tech
UH plans events aimed at young people interested in tech
Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist critically injured
"The flag is an important piece of the story of Hawaii coming back to the people after more...
Queen Liliuokalani's personal flag is set to be returned to Hawaii
The fire happened Friday night on Huaala Place where a Ring camera captures the flames
Quick thinking by neighbors after truck catches on fire in Mililani