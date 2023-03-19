Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition

Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition
Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition following a motor vehicle crash in the Honolulu area Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

HPD said the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard. While at the intersection with Kona Iki Street, the motorcyclist was struck by an unknown motorist who has yet to be identified.

Officials say the unknown motorist fled the collision scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HPD says the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the collision.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Jim Titcomb founded Puna Noni Naturals 23 years ago.
Small family business looks to rebuild after intense blaze tears through Kailua property
The founder of Puna Noni Naturals said his entire family worked for the business including his...
Small family business in Kailua loses everything in fire
H-3 Freeway
Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway reopen at Harano Tunnel
HFD
11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire