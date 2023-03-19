Police search for driver involved in motor vehicle crash the left a man in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition following a motor vehicle crash in the Honolulu area Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

HPD said the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard. While at the intersection with Kona Iki Street, the motorcyclist was struck by an unknown motorist who has yet to be identified.

Officials say the unknown motorist fled the collision scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HPD says the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the collision.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

