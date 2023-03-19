Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.(Source: Indiana Silver Alert via CNN)
By Taylor Williams, WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Hundreds of people joined together Saturday to continue the search for a missing 14-year-old boy from Indiana.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie, WPTA reports.

Police say Scottie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Scottie alongside police Saturday. Some even traveled from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to join the search.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes and structures. Police searched fields and rivers.

The search will continue Sunday.

Scottie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters were responding to a blaze at a Kailua business on Friday afternoon.
Firefighter injured as HFD crews battled ‘intense’ blaze at Kailua business
Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
MPD hope more foot patrols will combat crime.
Maui police ramp up foot patrols in Paia amid merchants’ complaints

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Jim Titcomb founded Puna Noni Naturals 23 years ago.
Small family business looks to rebuild after intense blaze tears through Kailua property
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills
The founder of Puna Noni Naturals said his entire family worked for the business including his...
Small family business in Kailua loses everything in fire