5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, hit a tree and caught fire.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said they are all from Connecticut, which is roughly 12 miles (19 km) by car from Scarsdale.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

