Weekend Weather Looking Good, But Watching In The Distance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing north of Kauai will spread some high clouds over the islands from time to time and some isolated showers over the Garden Island this morning; most islands with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light to moderate southerly to southeasterly flow will prevail through the forecast period. As that Southeast wind flow will increases, it will begin to push moisture over the islands that will continue for much of next week. There is hope from the models that more typical trade wind weather may work its way back into the forecast by next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: Seas and surf will remain on the small side through today. A medium period north (340-360) swell will build Sunday and peak Monday, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. For the south facing shores, a small long period swell will build Monday, producing head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday. East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores as a large east to west 15 to 25 kt fetch area sets up just east of the island chain.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.