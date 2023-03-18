Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: TV show’s filming to prompt road closure near UH-Manoa

By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular TV drama “NCIS: Hawaii” will be on filming on location at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Saturday, prompting the closure of a portion of Dole Street.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. between UH’s East West Center Road and the Kamakakuokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies to allow “NCIS” production crews to film near the Manoa Stream.

Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau says “NCIS” has worked closely with UH and coordinated the filming during spring break to minimize the impact on the students, faculty and the campus.

All public access will be restricted. However, TheBus will be allowed access into the area.

Access to Kanewai Community Park will be through the Saint Louis side of Dole Street.

Additional detours will be set up throughout the UH Campus to include lower Campus Road and East West Center Road.

