TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway to close this weekend

Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway will be shut down this weekend.
Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway will be shut down this weekend.(Google Earth Studio)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers! Kaneohe-bound lanes of Oahu’s Likelike Highway will be closed this weekend.

The closure will begin on Saturday, March 18 at 7 a.m. through Monday, March 20 at 4 a.m.

Additionally, one Honolulu-bound lane will be closed at the same time.

Hawaii Department of Transportation authorities say emergency drainage work is desperately needed on the busy roadway, which actually started last weekend.

HDOT is encouraging motorists to use the H-3 Freeway as an alternative route and traffic will be detoured to the interstate as well.

Electric message boards have been placed at key locations reminding drivers of the closure.

Metal plates have been placed on the Likelike near Valley View Drive to help protect the integrity of the road and you are asked to drive with caution and slow down when in the area.

