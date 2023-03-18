Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway closed at Harano Tunnel due to falling debris

Kaneohe-bound lanes of Oahu’s H-3 Harano tunnel are closed due to falling debris.
Kaneohe-bound lanes of Oahu’s H-3 Harano tunnel are closed due to falling debris.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaneohe-bound lanes of Oahu’s H-3 Harano tunnel are closed due to falling debris.

Officials say vehicles are being turned around.

HPD says to avoid the area and they advise drivers to use the Pali Highway or go through Waimanalo as Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike highway are closed this weekend.

Check out the traffic flow map here.

This story will be updated.

