TikTok faces U.S. ban amid rising tensions with China

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time may be ticking for TikTok as the China-based company ByteDance that owns the social media platform says the U.S. is threatening to ban the app in the country.

Tech expert and Decrypt Pacific Editor Ryan Ozawa joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about what’s prompting the Biden administration’s moves and what it means to the service’s over 100 million U.S. users.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.