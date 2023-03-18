Small plane lands at Honolulu’s airport without landing gear down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small plane landed at Honolulu’s airport Friday without its landing gear down.

There were no injuries reported.

Video of the landing shows the plane making a slow approach to the runway and then skidding to a stop.

The state Transportation Department said there were two people onboard the plane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem, but it took about 15 minutes for the plane to be cleared from the runway. A spokesperson for the airport said there was no impact to operations.

