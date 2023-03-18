Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, the pup has canine parvovirus, and the medical team has had a difficult time getting the animal to eat anything.

Thursday, the team said they found out the pup likes chicken, but not just any chicken, it seems she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the humane society team went out again on Friday and got more chicken fingers for the puppy.

The animal rescue team said they are relieved to finally see her eating.

According to veterinarians, parvo symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus could cause dehydration, which can result in death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Mother of teen injured in Makaha responds to officers charged
‘About time’: Mother of teen injured in police chase says charges against officers are overdue
MPD hope more foot patrols will combat crime.
Maui police ramp up foot patrols in Paia amid merchants’ complaints
Samuel Jones
Court docs: Suspect in Mililani murder smelled of burned plastic, had blood on ankle

Latest News

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day