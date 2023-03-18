Police: Suspect burglarized four businesses in over four hours

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been charged following a string of burglaries in Kona early Tuesday morning.

Officials say Kahuilakane Abraham-Young, 23, burglarized four Kona businesses in over four hours.

According to police, officers identified him with surveillance footage allegedly stealing cash and tools and recovered about three and a half grams of methamphetamine.

A judge granted supervised release.

Officials say Abraham-Young is due back in court April 6.

