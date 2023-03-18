Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.(MattGush via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has been charged with the killing of their younger sibling.

According to the Danville Police Department, an unidentified 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after their 4-year-old sibling died.

Police said their investigation started in August 2022 when the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing at an area residence. The child was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to another medical facility but later died.

This week, the department charged the child’s older sibling with murder after police said the juvenile confessed to suffocating the 4-year-old.

Danville police said the 13-year-old will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center pending trial.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
RANKED: Here are the best poke spots in Hawaii (according to a panel of foodies)
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

A small plane landed at Honolulu’s airport without its landing gear down, but incredibly there...
Small plane lands at Honolulu’s airport without landing gear down
The U.S. Navy is collecting samples of water from homes in its distribution system to monitor...
Red Hill defueling plan “on track,” as Navy water testing continues
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness