In nod to changing demographics, group to hold first Native Hawaiian conference in Las Vegas

The inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention is set for June in Last Vegas.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Native Hawaiians live on the continental U.S. than in Hawaii.

And according to the US Census, more are leaving every day, largely because of the high cost of living.

That fact is why the Council on Native Hawaiian Advancement says it decided to hold its first convention ever outside of the islands. The inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention is set for June in Last Vegas.

Kuhio Lewis, CNHA CEO, told HNN’s sister station in Las Vegas, that the convention just made sense.

“More than half of our population now call the continent home, Las Vegas is the third largest concentration of Native Hawaiians so we thought it was only fitting to have it there,” he said.

“The convention will bring Native Hawaiian practitioners, educators, entrepreneurs, healthcare and housing providers, elders, artisans, entertainers, and the youth together in Las Vegas.”

The event will feature workshops, panels, entertainment and details on new programs and services.

“Oftentimes our community comes in from across the nation to attend the convention,” Lewis said.

“But given the generations now that have been away, we want to make sure that this upcoming generation has a means to connect, has a means to be a part of the culture, of the spirit of aloha and also have the same opportunities afforded here in Hawaii available to them out on the continent.”

For more details on the convention, click here.

