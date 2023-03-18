Tributes
Leeward Community College’s Culinary Arts program wants to cook your Easter brunch

We're joined by culinary instructor Abi Langlas
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking for a delicious Easter brunch this year but have no time to cook it yourself, or don’t want to deal with restaurant crowds?

The Leeward Community College Culinary Arts program wants to fill your table with a nine-course feast!

For $325, you get a meal that can feed 5-6 people (*including Eventbrite fee). $100 is tax-deductible. All proceeds will go towards student instruction, supplies and equipment.

Place your order on Eventbrite by March 29, 2023.

You must pick up your meal on April 8, the day before Easter from 9 a.m.-noon at Leeward Community College, 96-045 Ala ‘Ike, Parking Lot 4, Pearl City.

Note this meal is packed cold and will need to be reheated. Complete, easy instructions provided.

  • Roast Prime Rib of Beef
  • Boneless Braised Leg of Lamb Natural Jus
  • Apricot Glazed Ham
  • Quiche with Oven-dried Tomato, Broccoli, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Gruyere
  • Scalloped Potatoes with Thyme-infused Cream, Onion, Garlic, Parmesan and Gruyere
  • Spring Pea Salad with Sugar Snap, Chinese and Garden Peas with Bacon and Creamy Dressing
  • Easter Medley of Vegetables with Asparagus, Haricot Vert, Tomato, Marinated Artichoke finished with Herb Butter
  • Pani Popo – Rich Butter Rolls baked in Creamy Coconut Syrup
  • Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Culinary instructor Abigail Langlas and student Christian Matsumoto joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the program and showcased their Pani Popo, or Samoan coconut bread.

Easter Brunch To-Go was created by the CULN 269 “Special Events” class and assisted by the culinary student body.

For more information, contact Abigail Langlas at alanglas@hawaii.edu or 808-455-0244.

