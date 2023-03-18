Tributes
Hulilau Market at Kahala Mall supports indigenous women-led businesses

We're joined by the program manager for FoundHer Darien Siguenza and Lihau Willing from Iwi Nails
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Purple Maiʻa and FoundHer are hosting their second Hulilau Market on Saturday, March 18, at Kahala Mall from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event supports local, indigenous women-led businesses that offer everything from clothing to accessories to food products.

FoundHer program manager Darien Siguenza. and Lihau Willing from Iwi Nails joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event, which they plan to hold quarterly.

