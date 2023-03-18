Hulilau Market at Kahala Mall supports indigenous women-led businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Purple Maiʻa and FoundHer are hosting their second Hulilau Market on Saturday, March 18, at Kahala Mall from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event supports local, indigenous women-led businesses that offer everything from clothing to accessories to food products.

FoundHer program manager Darien Siguenza. and Lihau Willing from Iwi Nails joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event, which they plan to hold quarterly.

