First Alert Forecast: Quiet weekend, but showers on the distant horizon

Light south winds will continue into the weekend.
Light south winds will continue into the weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Light south winds with mostly dry conditions will continue for most of the weekend, with the best chance for showers remaining near Kauai. High clouds will stream over the islands and filter the sunshine a bit, especially the western end of the state.

We have a First Alert for increasing rain chances early next week with the development of a deep low pressure area to the west. The forecast models are still not in agreement, so will go for now with east-southeast winds with increasing moisture Monday through midweek.

Surf will remain small Saturday, with a medium period north swell building Sunday and peaking Monday. South shores could see a small long-period swell building Monday and producing head-high surf Tuesday before fading Wednesday.

