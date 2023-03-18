Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze at Kailua business
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm blaze at a business in Kailua on Friday afternoon.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene about 4 p.m.
Video posted online showed flames shooting out of the Puna Noni Naturals store on Kapaa Quarry Road.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
