Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze at Kailua business

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm blaze at a business in Kailua on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene about 4 p.m.

Video posted online showed flames shooting out of the Puna Noni Naturals store on Kapaa Quarry Road.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

