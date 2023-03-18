Adaptive cycling event aims to empower people with disabilities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is National Disability Awareness Month, and a new program launching March 18 is giving people with physical disabilities a chance to cycle outdoors.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. today, participants can ride adaptive cycling equipment for free at Paki Community Park (near the Zoo and Kapiolani Park). It’s a chance for them and their families and caregivers to enjoy camaraderie. More events are being planned.

Stephanie Nadolny, president and CEO of the Rehab Hospital of the Pacific, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about its partnership with Adaptive Adventures and other community organizations.

For more info, visit rehabhospital.org

