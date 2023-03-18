11 children, 3 adults displaced in fast-moving house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving blaze destroyed an Ewa Beach home on Friday night, leaving three adults and 11 children displaced and the family’s pet cat dead.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 91-1180 Hanaloa St. about 4:56 p.m.

Occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed, but the family cat was found dead after a search.

Fire officials said an investigation is underway to discover the fire’s origin and cause.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii is assisting the family

