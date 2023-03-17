Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Authorities captured a fugitive Wednesday in Windward Oahu following a dramatic search that...
Windward Oahu manhunt suspect has history of escaping law enforcement
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area

Latest News

Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Landslide threatens buildings, prompts evacuations
MPD hope more foot patrols will combat crime.
Maui police ramp up foot patrols in Paia amid merchants’ complaints
Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’