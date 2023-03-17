TRAFFIC ALERT: Hundreds hit the streets of Waikiki for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in the streets of Waikiki this Friday!

Organizers said they’re anticipating 800 participants including community organizations, marching bands, groups from the military and keiki from schools.

Heads up drivers: A portion of Kalakaua Avenue will be shut down starting at noon from Fort DeRussey to Kapiolani Park.

For more information on St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.