Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hundreds hit the streets of Waikiki for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Heads up drivers: A portion of Kalakaua Avenue will be shut down starting at noon from Fort...
Heads up drivers: A portion of Kalakaua Avenue will be shut down starting at noon from Fort DeRussey to Kapiolani Park.(Jonathan Jared Saupe / Digital Content Creator / Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in the streets of Waikiki this Friday!

Organizers said they’re anticipating 800 participants including community organizations, marching bands, groups from the military and keiki from schools.

Heads up drivers: A portion of Kalakaua Avenue will be shut down starting at noon from Fort DeRussey to Kapiolani Park.

For more information on St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
RANKED: Here are the best poke spots in Hawaii (according to a panel of foodies)
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard
New street lights will be installed next Tuesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: City to install new street lights on He’eia Stream Bridge
Another raised crosswalk is being installed on Oahu.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to install another raised crosswalk on Oahu
Resurfacing work on Pali Highway will resume soon.
After a 100-day pause, resurfacing on Pali Highway set to resume