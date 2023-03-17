Tributes
Police ask for witnesses to come forward after man found dead on Honolulu street

David Dodd
David Dodd(Honolulu Police Department)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking witnesses to death in the Ward area to come forward.

Authorities said 61-year-old David Dodd was discovered with fatal injuries about 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Captain Cook Avenue and Emerson Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have classified the case as an “unattended death.”

But they’re asking those who may know what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 955-8300. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

