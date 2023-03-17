Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
RANKED: Here are the best poke spots in Hawaii (according to a panel of foodies)
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

Tristan is only five months old and he has already undergone two major surgical procedures.
Hawaii couple hopeful as 5-month-old son with rare heart defect faces long journey
Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway will be shut down this weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway to close this weekend
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes