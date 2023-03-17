Lei-draping ceremony at Thomas Square to commemorate King Kamehameha III

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March 17 marks the birthday of Kauikeaouli ― King Kamehameha III, and the City is honoring the monarch this Friday with a lei-draping ceremony.

Festivities are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a musical performance by the City’s own Royal Hawaiian Band at Thomas Square Park.

The keiki of Punana Leo o Manoa will then offer the opening oli, followed by brief remarks from Mayor’s Chief of Staff Sam Moku, Fire Chief Kalani Hao and Bandmaster Clarke Bright.

The official lei-draping ceremony will commence immediately following the formal program.

Under Kauikeaouli – Kamehameha III the Hawaiian Kingdom became a constitutional monarchy. The king also oversaw the first Hawaiian Language Constitution and established the Honolulu Fire Department and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

He’s the one who said Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono in 1843, when Hawaii reclaimed its independence.

The event is free and open to the public.

