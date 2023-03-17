Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.

Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, attributing it to natural causes.

He appeared in all 60 episodes of the celebrated HBO series “The Wire,” playing Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels. Reddick also appeared as Charon in all of the “John Wick” movies, including the most recent that is set to release in theaters Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
RANKED: Here are the best poke spots in Hawaii (according to a panel of foodies)
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
(Image: City Department of Parks and Recreation)
Lei-draping ceremony at Thomas Square to commemorate King Kamehameha III
Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway...
Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes