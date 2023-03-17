Tributes
Investigation underway after blaze rips through Mapunapuna wood supply business

Mapunapuna fire
Mapunapuna fire(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a two-alarm blaze that tore through a wood supply business in Mapunapuna Thursday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. on Kilihau Street.

Flames shooting up from contractor supply company Rinell Wood System Inc. could be seen from drivers on the H-1 Freeway.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

