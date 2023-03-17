Tributes
HFD investigating after fire breaks out at Aiea Town Square

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a two-story building in Aiea Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Aiea Town Square shopping mall.

Crews located the fire in a kitchen area.

Fire crews were able to fully extinguish it around 10:25 p.m.

The building’s sprinklers were activated and stopped the fire from spreading. Firefighters said no one was in the building at the time.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate are yet to be determined.

This story will be updated.

