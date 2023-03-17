Tributes
Hawaii women’s basketball makes final preparations ahead of game against LSU

Rainbow Wahine basketball
Rainbow Wahine basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team wrapped up their final practice on Thursday ahead of their game against the high powered LSU tigers.

Hawaii will have their hands full come tip off as the Tigers boast one of the highest scoring offenses in college basketball, scoring about 80 points-per-game on average.

LSU led by All-American Angel Reece, the ‘Bows have been working on slowing the game down and control the clock against the Tigers.

“For defense I think the main emphasis right now is just to block out and get rebounds.” UH guard Kelsi Imai told Hawaii News Now. “That’s what they’ve been reiterating a lot and offensively, we’re just going to run our stuff and play Hawaii basketball.”

UH isn’t backing down, as been their mentality all year long, after starting the year at 1-7.

“We stick together and play for each other and play for those injured people, the four that we have.” Daejah Phillips said.

“We celebrate each other a lot, even when we’re down.” Lily Wahinekapu said. “We continue to celebrate each other and that’s what helps us continue to go.”

UH will need to rely on the offensive production of Lily Wahinekapu and Daejah Phillips if they plan on keeping pace with the Tigers.

Tip off is set for Friday at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN2.

