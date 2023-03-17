Tributes
Get ready for 2 nights full of legendary mele with Raieatea Helm, Spring Wind Quintet

In for a night full of music? Raiatea Helm is teaming up with the Chamber Music Hawaii Spring Wind Quartet for some concerts this weekend.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Celebrating 40 years of music, performances by Na Hoku Award-winning recording artist Raiatea Helm and the Spring Wind Quintet are in store for the weekend.

Here’s a rundown:

  • Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Paliku Theater
    • Tickets are $35 or free for all students (with a valid student ID).
    • To purchase tickets for this show, click here.
  • Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Hawaii’s Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort
    • Ticket prices range between $25 and $35 per person along with a $10 food/drink minimum.
    • To purchase tickets for this show, click here.

Parking at all venues is free.

Attendees will travel through history as Ms. Helm and the Quintet pay homage to some of Hawaiian music’s most legendary composer, including Johann Strauss, Jr., Charles E. King, Matthew Kane, Queen Lydia Liliuokalani, Queen Julia Kapiolani, Princess Miriam Likelike and more.

