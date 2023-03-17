Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Frozen strawberries sold at Costco recalled amid Hepatitis A outbreak

Certain lots of frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco in Hawaii are being recalled because...
Certain lots of frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco in Hawaii are being recalled because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Certain lots of frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco in Hawaii are being recalled because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

The 4-pound bags of Kirkland Signature strawberries were sold at Costco stores in Hawaii, LA and San Diego.

Here are the lots subject to the recall:

  • 140962-08
  • 142222-23
  • 142792-54
  • 142862-57
  • 142912-59
  • 142162-20
  • 142202-21
  • 142782-53
  • 142852-56
  • 142902-58
  • 142212-22
  • 142232-24
  • 142842-55

The lot number can be found on the back of the bag.

According to the recall, Hepatitis A hasn’t been found in the product.

However, people are being advised to stop consuming the product out of an abundance of caution. If you have the strawberries in your home, throw them away or return them to the store.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can cause fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice and other symptoms.

For more details on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
RANKED: Here are the best poke spots in Hawaii (according to a panel of foodies)
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 153: How STEM is developing the next generation of Hawaii innovators
(Image: City Department of Parks and Recreation)
WATCH: Lei-draping ceremony at Thomas Square to honors King Kamehameha III
Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
Mother of teen injured in Makaha responds to officers charged
‘About time’: Mother of teen injured in police chase says charges against officers are overdue