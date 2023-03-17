Frozen strawberries sold at Costco recalled amid Hepatitis A outbreak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Certain lots of frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco in Hawaii are being recalled because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

The 4-pound bags of Kirkland Signature strawberries were sold at Costco stores in Hawaii, LA and San Diego.

Here are the lots subject to the recall:

140962-08

142222-23

142792-54

142862-57

142912-59

142162-20

142202-21

142782-53

142852-56

142902-58

142212-22

142232-24

142842-55

The lot number can be found on the back of the bag.

According to the recall, Hepatitis A hasn’t been found in the product.

However, people are being advised to stop consuming the product out of an abundance of caution. If you have the strawberries in your home, throw them away or return them to the store.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can cause fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice and other symptoms.

For more details on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.