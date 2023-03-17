Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry, light winds into the weekend

Winds will remain light and generally from the south for a few more days.
Winds will remain light and generally from the south for a few more days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A stationary front remains northwest of Kauai with a ridge over the islands, which means we’ll continue to have light southwest winds and limited showers into the weekend.

Changes are expected Sunday with increasing rain chances over Kauai, followed by a developing upper low to the northwest that could increase the chance for showers for parts or all of the state for an extended period next week. The models aren’t completely in agreement yet, but we’ll track the developing systems for you.

Very little surf for the next few days. A small to moderate north swell could come in Sunday, while an out-of-season swell could arrive for south shores around Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist with drier conditions taking over
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, March 16, 2023
Light south to southwest winds are expected into the weekend.
Light winds and spotty showers for a few more days
