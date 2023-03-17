First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry, light winds into the weekend

A stationary front remains northwest of Kauai with a ridge over the islands, which means we’ll continue to have light southwest winds and limited showers into the weekend.

Changes are expected Sunday with increasing rain chances over Kauai, followed by a developing upper low to the northwest that could increase the chance for showers for parts or all of the state for an extended period next week. The models aren’t completely in agreement yet, but we’ll track the developing systems for you.

Very little surf for the next few days. A small to moderate north swell could come in Sunday, while an out-of-season swell could arrive for south shores around Tuesday.

