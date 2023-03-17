First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light southerly winds with mostly dry conditions are here to stay for much of the state through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over and around Kauai. High clouds associated with a lingering frontal boundary nearby to the north along with an approaching upper disturbance may lead to periods of overcast conditions, especially over the western end of the state. Rain chances may increase early next week as deep low pressure develops to the west.

On Saturday a medium period north swell will build into the islands, boosting surf heights along north facing shores, peaking near High Surf Advisory levels by Monday. Two additional swells arrive by Wednesday with another medium period north swell and a small long period northwest swell building into the region. South shores will also see the forerunners of a small long period swell arrive by Monday, producing head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday.

