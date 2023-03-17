Tributes
Episode 153: How STEM is developing the next generation of Hawaii innovators

By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this week’s episode, the “muthas” are learning how students are gaining valuable skills in the classroom to succeed in high-tech careers.

Cammy Lai is one example of how STEM education programs are developing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers in Hawaii’s schools.

Lai was a middle school student when she first learned about robotics. Her passion for coding and technology got her an internship with Booz Allen in college and later, a full-time job with the firm.

Now, Lai works as a successful data scientist at the Honolulu office.

Booz Allen’s Michael Collat, who is also the regional director of the FIRST Robotics Competition for high school students, explains the pathways to a successful career for Hawaii’s students.

