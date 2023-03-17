Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Critical pedestrian crash closes portion of Kapiolani Blvd. near Ala Moana Center

Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street
Crash investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Keeaumoku Street(Traffic Management Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A critical pedestrian crash has shut down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center on Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

HPD sent out a traffic alert about the closure around 2:15 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash but urged drivers to consider alternate routes.

At this time, westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard remain closed from Keeaumoku Street.

The pedestrian crash comes about a month after a hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani Boulevard that left a McKinley High School student dead.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Authorities captured a fugitive Wednesday in Windward Oahu following a dramatic search that...
Windward Oahu manhunt suspect has history of escaping law enforcement
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine set to take on LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament
Rainbow Wahine set to take on LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament
Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
4 HPD officers charged with felonies in connection with 2021 police chase
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations
EMS said they treated a patient with advanced life support and transported him to an emergency...
Man in critical condition after falling roughly 30 feet off roof