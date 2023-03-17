Critical pedestrian crash closes portion of Kapiolani Blvd. near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A critical pedestrian crash has shut down westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center on Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

HPD sent out a traffic alert about the closure around 2:15 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash but urged drivers to consider alternate routes.

At this time, westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard remain closed from Keeaumoku Street.

The pedestrian crash comes about a month after a hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani Boulevard that left a McKinley High School student dead.

This story will be updated.

