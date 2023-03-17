BWS: Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Waipio water pumps

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of forever chemicals known as PFAS were detected at the Waipio Heights Wells Pumping Station, the Board of Water Supply confirmed Friday.

BWS said the samples were collected in February as part of its PFAS testing program, and the findings were reported to state Department of Health.

Officials said the levels “pose no significant health concerns” based on existing DOH environmental action levels and drinking water standards.

The Waipio Heights Wells Pumping Station serves water to the Waipio Crestview area between Lumikula Street to Lumi Street.

Officials said PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals that can be found in products such as carpets, clothing, furniture fabric, paper packaging for food, and other materials designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant or non-stick. 

The chemicals have also been used in fire-retarding foam. 

BWS said it will continue to regularly test and monitor the pumps for any changes.

