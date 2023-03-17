4 HPD officers charged with felonies in connection with 2021 police chase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four HPD officers who allegedly pursued a sedan without their blue lights on and then failed to render aid after a horrific crash that left six injured have been charged with felony counts.

Officer Joshua Nahulu was charged with collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

That’s a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Officers Erik Smith, Jake Bartolome, and Robert Lewis face counts of first-degree hindering prosecution, punishable by up to five years in prison, along with conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm announced the stunning development in the case on Thursday afternoon.

He called the charges “the result of an exhaustive investigation and review of the evidence.”

“These charges demonstrate that it is important to seek justice even when those believed to have committed crimes are the very people we expect to uphold the law,” he said.

Authorities said the incident started about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, when officers were dispatched to investigate a noise complaint at Maili Beach Park and came across a white sedan.

The car exited the parking lot onto Farrington Highway, and Nahulu, Smith and Bartolome allegedly followed in an “unannounced pursuit,” not turning their blue lights on as is required.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Nahulu is accused of being nearest to the sedan when it lost control and crashed onto private property at about 3:45 a.m. All six occupants were sustained injuries, some critical.

Authorities allege Nahulu, Smith, and Bartolome drove past the crash scene, failing to render aid.

And a short time later, all four officers were dispatched to the crime scene “where they allegedly comported themselves as having no knowledge of what happened,” the city Prosecutor’s Office said.

Newly released security camera footage shows a dark police SUV without its blue lights on in pursuit of a white Honda headed down Farrington Highway on Sept. 12

Prosecutors say Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis also submitted false reports as part of the alleged cover-up.

An attorney for several of the passengers in the car has claimed an officer’s “grudge” may have played a role in the crash. Last month, four of those injured reached a tentative multi-million-dollar settlement.

Former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy has called the chase, which was partially caught on surveillance cameras, “one of the most clear-cut cases there is of liability ... violating policy and violating criminal law.”

“They never thought they were going to get caught,” said McCarthy. “They’re thinking like criminals. Criminals commit crimes not thinking they’re going to get caught.”

The settlement reached last month does not apply to the car’s driver, who suffered permanent brain injuries. It also doesn’t include a teenager who was left paralyzed. Those two have filed separate suits, which are pending.

Hawaii News Now broke the story about the criminal investigation into the officers on Sept. 16, 2021.

One of those witnesses, Anthony Charles, said he saw one of the police vehicles clip the sedan, sending it flying. When the Honda went flying, it plowed through fence posts and tree and came to rest near a rock wall.

Charles said he stopped to render aid, but the three officers kept going, returning after 911 was called.

Attorney Michael Green represents five of the six accident victims and says some of them and other witnesses say the police vehicles caused the crash.

