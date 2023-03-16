TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to install another raised crosswalk on Oahu

Tributes
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another raised crosswalk is being installed on Oahu.

The state said the crosswalk would be added on Kamehameha Highway and Kaluamoi Place in Waimalu,

Installation will happen Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will close two eastbound lanes Thursday and two westbound lanes Friday.

The state has said raised crosswalks are a key part of their plan to improve pedestrian safety. The crosswalks have previously been installed in other communities, including around schools.

