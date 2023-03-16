Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: City to install new street lights on He’eia Stream Bridge

New street lights will be installed next Tuesday.(City and County of Honolulu)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New streets lights on the He’eia Stream Bridge will be installed on Tuesday, March 28.

Kamehameha Highway will remain open during the construction. However, city officials say expect delays since this will force the closure of one lane on the busy roadway from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of flaggers and Honolulu police on site to assist with traffic control.

The installation of the bridge light modifications is expected to wrap up by the end of the work day.

