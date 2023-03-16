TRAFFIC ALERT: City to install new street lights on He’eia Stream Bridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New streets lights on the He’eia Stream Bridge will be installed on Tuesday, March 28.

Kamehameha Highway will remain open during the construction. However, city officials say expect delays since this will force the closure of one lane on the busy roadway from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of flaggers and Honolulu police on site to assist with traffic control.

The installation of the bridge light modifications is expected to wrap up by the end of the work day.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.