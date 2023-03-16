This Kaimuki senior has become an inspiration to his teammates and his entire school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Hawaii high school track season gets going, a Kaimuki Senior is inspiring his teammates and his coaches.

Chase Carter dealt with epilepsy as a baby, causing him to have developmental disorders, but that didn’t stop Chase from pursuing his passion — sports.

The senior helped out with the football and soccer teams and is now running alongside his fellow bulldogs for the Kaimuki track and field team.

“Chase is a special kid.” His father, Michael told Hawaii News Now. ‘there was a time in his life he wasn’t sure if he could, would even speak a full sentence, be able to say what was wrong with him or what he wanted, asked for his needs or whatnot.”

“When he got his opportunity, man, he went full steam ahead. We just wanted him to be like any of the other kids that he was around and for him to achieve the most he can.”

For his teammates and coaches, seeing Chase at practice every day helps them push further.

“It just helps to see that, you know, we’re all people at the end of the day, and we all can achieve things as long as we keep working at it.” Kaimuki soccer and track head coach Ryan Swinehart said.

Chase’s positivity has even spread to his teachers.

“Every student that I have and every player changed me a little bit.” Chase’s educational assistant Matti Gorodenchik said. “But the biggest impact so far I had is definitely from Chase.”

Chase has competed in Special Olympics events and will continue his track season, but don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon.

“After track, I might play baseball,” Chase said. “It’s still a sport.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.