Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

This Kaimuki senior has become an inspiration to his teammates and his entire school

Chase Carter dealt with epilepsy as a baby causing him to have developmental disorders, but that didn’t stop Chase from pursuing his passion — sports.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Hawaii high school track season gets going, a Kaimuki Senior is inspiring his teammates and his coaches.

Chase Carter dealt with epilepsy as a baby, causing him to have developmental disorders, but that didn’t stop Chase from pursuing his passion — sports.

The senior helped out with the football and soccer teams and is now running alongside his fellow bulldogs for the Kaimuki track and field team.

“Chase is a special kid.” His father, Michael told Hawaii News Now. ‘there was a time in his life he wasn’t sure if he could, would even speak a full sentence, be able to say what was wrong with him or what he wanted, asked for his needs or whatnot.”

“When he got his opportunity, man, he went full steam ahead. We just wanted him to be like any of the other kids that he was around and for him to achieve the most he can.”

For his teammates and coaches, seeing Chase at practice every day helps them push further.

“It just helps to see that, you know, we’re all people at the end of the day, and we all can achieve things as long as we keep working at it.” Kaimuki soccer and track head coach Ryan Swinehart said.

Chase’s positivity has even spread to his teachers.

“Every student that I have and every player changed me a little bit.” Chase’s educational assistant Matti Gorodenchik said. “But the biggest impact so far I had is definitely from Chase.”

Chase has competed in Special Olympics events and will continue his track season, but don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon.

“After track, I might play baseball,” Chase said. “It’s still a sport.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine set to take on LSU in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Many shared stories and memories of the voice of University of Hawaii Athletics.
‘The guy was a legend’: Loved ones gather to honor longtime Hawaii broadcaster Jim Leahey
Rainbow Wahine basketball draws LSU in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament
‘The guy was a legend’ : Loved ones gathered to honor legendary Hawaii broadcaster Jim Leahey