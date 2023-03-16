Tributes
Suspect in custody following dramatic manhunt in Windward Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a dramatic manhunt in Windward Oahu on Wednesday.

The manhunt included a search by air and on the ground, where officers fanned out into the Enchanted Lake and Keolu Hills neighborhoods.

Honolulu police have confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody about 4 p.m.

Sources told HNN that suspect was believed to be armed and connected to a robbery.

But details on the arrest and why the suspect was sought were not immediately available.

HNN has a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they’re released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

