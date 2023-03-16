Rainbow Wahine set to take on LSU in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Bows are set for a battle in the bayou.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returns to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history — their second in as many years — as the 14th seed to take on three-seeded LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

Hawaii is coming off of a comeback win for their second-straight Big West Title over UC Santa Barbara last weekend and make their third appearance in the big dance under head coach Laura Beeman.

The game is set to be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2 on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

