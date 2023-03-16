Tributes
Public’s help sought in case for missing man believed to be camping in Pololu Valley

Daniel Peaster, 27, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has very distinctive tattoos, including a winged creature on the inside of his bicep and a triangle inside of circle on his ankle.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing man on the Hawaii Island.

Authorities said 27-year-old Daniel Peaster, formerly of Pahoa, was last seen in November.

Investigators said Peaster was initially reported missing in mid-November 2022 and was believed to be heading to the North Kohala district to camp in the Pololu Valley area.

Police believe he may be living in the Pololu Valley area, occasionally coming out of the valley for supplies. He may also be driving a blue van.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Peaster has very distinctive tattoos, including a winged creature on the inside of his bicep and a triangle inside of circle on his ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.

