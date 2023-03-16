Prosecutors charge suspect following Kaneohe gas station shooting
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a suspect following a gas station shooting in Kaneohe Bay Drive last week.
Authorities said Patrick Hanawahine, 30, faces attempted murder, robbery and firearms offenses.
The incident happened last Thursday around 8 p.m.
Investigators said Hanawahine allegedly tried to rob a 46-year-old man and demanded money.
When the victim refused, a brief altercation ensued and the suspect tried to flee.
HPD said when the victim tried to stop him, the suspect shot at him several times. The man was not injured.
Hanawahine’s bail is set at $1 million.
