Police investigating after car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a car drove over the ledge and landed on another car below in the Punchbowl area Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m. at Green Street.

Authorities said the vehicle apparently lost its brakes.

Mark Inocencio, the owner of the smashed car, said it was a good call that he decided to sleep in a little longer.

“It’s kind of sad but I’m grateful I wasn’t inside, my kids are safe,” Inocencio said.

HPD issued several road closures at Captain Cook Avenue on Alapai Street and Green Street at Emerson Street.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

