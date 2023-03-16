Tributes
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.1-magnitude quake in Pacific region

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.1-magnitude quake has struck near the Kermadec Islands region of the Pacific ocean, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

It struck about 617 miles north of Tonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

PTWC officials said there is no threat to Hawaii, and a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.

