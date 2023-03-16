Maui eatery ordered to shut down after DOH inspection finds roaches, other violations

PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a Maui restaurant to shut down after a recent inspection showed multiple food safety violations.

DOH issued a red “closed” placard to Café Mambo on Baldwin Avenue in Paia.

During an inspection on Tuesday, DOH found several violations, including roaches throughout the restaurant, easy access of flies and other pests into the kitchen, and a lack of proper temperature control for cold food storage.

Before the restaurant can reopen, DOH is requiring Café Mambo to get professional pest control treatment, complete deep cleaning, and install a screen at the kitchen doorway to reduce pest entry.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.